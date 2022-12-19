13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Monday morning, December 19, 2022

LAS VEGAS — We start in the 20s and low 30s this morning with a clear sky and fairly calm conditions. East breezes blow at only 5-10 mph and despite sunshine afternoon highs will be limited to the low 50s. Tonight delivers a mostly cloudy sky and lows in the low and mid 30s. Mid 50s Tuesday as clouds in the morning give way to afternoon sunshine. Mid 30s Tuesday night into Wednesday morning with clear and calm conditions. We'll see upper 50s Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Low 60s are here for Christmas weekend, with 61° Saturday, a low of 40° on Christas Eve night, and a high of 62° on Christmas Day on Sunday. Not bad, especially considering we haven't seen 60s in nearly three weeks and the eastern half of the country will see temperatures well below-average. Our next round of wind and rain will be here Tuesday after Christmas.