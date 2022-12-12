13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Monday morning, December 12, 2022

LAS VEGAS — Keep the winter coat handy because below-average weather is here for the foreseeable future. Plan on low 30s each morning and highs near 50° each afternoon. The sky will be partly-to-mostly cloudy for much of your Monday. There's a chance for afternoon showers in Laughlin, and evening showers in Mesquite, but the chance of any raindrops or flurries around Las Vegas is only 10%. Although it is quite cold, the breezes will be light, under 10 mph. Lows tonight tumble to the low 30s near The Strip and could drop to the upper 20s on the edges of town. Mostly sunny conditions Tuesday will be followed by sunny conditions Wednesday. Partly cloudy weather Thursday and Friday before a mostly cloudy Saturday when a small 10% shower chance returns. Temperatures run below average through at least this weekend, with low 30s at daybreak and upper 40s to near 50° in the afternoon.