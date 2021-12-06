13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Monday morning, Dec. 6, 2021

LAS VEGAS —Sunny early today with 40s and 50s giving way to 60s after 9 a.m. Highs in the upper 60s today with winds under 15 mph. Turning partly cloudy at midday and mostly cloudy this evening, with a 30% rain chance arriving tonight as lows drop to the low 50s. Rain amounts will be light, and the chance exits Las Vegas after the Tuesday morning commute. Tuesday highs will be cooler than the last couple week, only reaching the low 60s with a mix of clouds and sun and winds under 15 mph. Tuesday night will drop to the 40s. Wednesday looks chilly, in the low 60s, but we expect more sun than clouds as south winds blow up to 15 mph. Thursday delivers a 60% rain chance with thick clouds and highs only around 60 degrees as southwest winds hit 30 mph. Friday will see the rain chance exit early in the morning, with north winds up to 25 mph bringing the coolest weather of the season, with highs in the low 50s Friday. Saturday and Sunday deliver sun but wake-up temperatures in the 30s and highs in the low and 50s!