13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Monday morning, Dec. 27, 2021

LAS VEGAS — Strong southwest gusts of 50 mph are in the forecast in Las Vegas today, and a Wind Advisory is in place until tonight. We start in the upper 30s with sunshine but highs are limited to the low 50s today. A rain chance (around 40%) develops this afternoon and evening, but totals would be spotty and light in the valley. A few flurries may fly this evening, but again, not much moisture is expected. Lows drop to the upper 20s and low 30s tonight as winds drop below 20 mph after midnight.

The rain chance is 40% again on Tuesday, with light amounts that may mix with snowflakes at times, while winds stay under 15 mph, and clouds keep highs in the mid 40s. We dip back to the low 30s Tuesday night. Highs remain in the 40s through the end of the year, and stay in the 40s as we flip the calendar to January on Saturday. This is an impressive stretch of cold air for Southern Nevada! A round of heavier showers is expected Wednesday night through Thursday, which will translate to heavier snow in the mountains. A few light showers are possible Friday and Friday night as we ring in the New Year, but the bigger story will be the chill, with midnight temperatures in the upper 30s and a northwest wind at 15 mph. Saturday is January 1st and we'll be sunny and chilly, with wake up temperatures in the mid 30s and highs in the mid 40s with north gusts to 20 mph.