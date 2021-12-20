13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Monday morning, Dec. 20, 2021

LAS VEGAS —We're in the 30s with a mostly sunny sky at sunrise, and afternoon highs will be limited to the mid 50s with mostly cloudy and calm conditions. Tonight we drop to near 40° as clouds continue. Tuesday also looks calm and mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 50s. Similar weather on Wednesday (morning low near 40°, high in upper 50s, mostly cloudy, fairly calm) before a pattern change arrives for Christmas. Passing showers are in the forecast Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday as southwest winds hit 15-25 mph and highs remain in the 50s with a mostly cloudy sky. Rain amounts should be light.