13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Monday morning, Dec. 13, 2021

LAS VEGAS —Monday starts partly cloudy and in the 30s, with mostly cloudy weather in the afternoon limiting highs to the mid 50s as south winds reach 15-20 mph. Lows tonight drop to the mid 40s as clouds and south winds of 10-20 mph continue. Showers develop in Las Vegas Tuesday morning and turn widespread by midday and afternoon. Showers thin out by the end of the afternoon but linger on Tuesday evening. Rain totals near 0.25" are expected. Wind gusts will hit 30 mph in the morning and 50 mph in the afternoon, so spotty damage and power outages are possible. Highs on Tuesday reach the mid 50s, but only the mid 30s in the mountains, where snow totals of 12" are expected above 7,000 feet. The Las Vegas forecast turns calm Wednesday and Thursday, but we'll wake up to the mid 30s and only see highs near 50° in spite of a mix of sun and clouds. Low 50s are here Friday as north winds hit 20 mph. Low 50s continue this weekend (which looks sunny) after wake-up temperatures in the low and mid 30s.