13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Monday morning, August 8, 2022

LAS VEGAS — Partly to mostly cloudy with wake-up temperatures in the 80s on this first day of school. Partly cloudy and hot this afternoon (upper 90s) with a 30% chance of a pop-up mountain storm drifting into the valley. The threat of locally heavy rain, storm-related wind gusts, and dangerous lightning is in the forecast each day this week. We'll drop from the 90s to the 80s tonight, and the chance of rain after dark is fairly low at 20%. Tuesday and Wednesday see more humidity and a better chance (50%) for storms to reach the valley. Thursday and Friday could also be unsettled, with storm chances in the valley remaining around 40%. Highs stay in the mid-to-upper 90s all week. Overnight lows will be in the upper 70s and low 80s during this stretch.