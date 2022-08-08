Watch Now
Weather

Actions

13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Monday morning, August 8, 2022

Partly cloudy as the school year begins, small chance of a storm this afternoon.
The August 8, 2022 morning weather forecast for Las Vegas.
Posted at 5:51 AM, Aug 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-08 08:51:12-04

LAS VEGAS — Partly to mostly cloudy with wake-up temperatures in the 80s on this first day of school. Partly cloudy and hot this afternoon (upper 90s) with a 30% chance of a pop-up mountain storm drifting into the valley. The threat of locally heavy rain, storm-related wind gusts, and dangerous lightning is in the forecast each day this week. We'll drop from the 90s to the 80s tonight, and the chance of rain after dark is fairly low at 20%. Tuesday and Wednesday see more humidity and a better chance (50%) for storms to reach the valley. Thursday and Friday could also be unsettled, with storm chances in the valley remaining around 40%. Highs stay in the mid-to-upper 90s all week. Overnight lows will be in the upper 70s and low 80s during this stretch.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
10:55 AM, Nov 29, 2018