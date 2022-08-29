13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Monday morning, August 29, 2022

LAS VEGAS — Expect mostly sunny weather this week with temperatures closer to records than normals for late summer. Morning temperatures in the 80s will heat up to the 90s by 9:00 a.m. and the 100s by 1:00 p.m. with a high of 103°. Evening temperatures will dip to the 90s after sunset, which is around 7:20 p.m. Highs range from 105° to 110° from Tuesday through the weekend, and a Heat Watch is in effect. Lows at night will be in the mid 80s. To beat the heat, shift outdoor activities to between 6:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. or wait until after 6pm to avoid direct sunshine; sun set is near 7:20 p.m. this time of year. When working or exercising outside remember to drink extra water, seek shade, and wear lightweight, light-colored clothing with a hat and sunscreen. Avoid excess caffeine and alcohol. Keep a close eye on pets to make sure they are drinking plenty of water. It's important to watch those vulnerable to the intense heat, including young kids, the elderly, and people with health issues that make them prone to heat illness.