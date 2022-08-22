Watch Now
13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Monday morning, August 22, 2022

Posted at 5:54 AM, Aug 22, 2022
LAS VEGAS — Las Vegas highs return to 105° this afternoon with lingering humidity, especially through midday. The mostly sunny morning sky will turn partly cloudy later today as spotty storms form over the mountains and drift. There's only a 10% chance of a storm in the valley, but it's closer to 30% in the mountains. Evening temperatures will drop to the 90s but lows after midnight will only dip to the mid 80s. Tuesday climbs back to 105° with a mostly sunny sky, although the humidity will be lower. The chance of a storm is again only 10% in the valley, but 30% in the mountains. Wednesday and Thursday deliver scattered storms (20% to 30% chances) as humidity returns, keeping highs in the upper 90s with increased clouds. Friday delivers isolated storms (only a 10% chance in the valley) as humidity lingers, with highs in the upper 90s. Slightly drier air this weekend means no storm chances in Las Vegas, and highs back above 100°.

