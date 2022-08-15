13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Monday morning, August 15, 2022

LAS VEGAS — Las Vegas wakes up to upper 70s and low 80s with clouds pulling away to the east. Marginal humidity delivers a small storm chance, about 30% in the valley this afternoon and evening. Highs reach the upper 90s to near 100° with a mix of clouds and sun. Readings drop through the 90s this evening into the low 80s after midnight. Storm chances dip to 10%-20% Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, so highs will range from 100°-102° those days. More sun than clouds and marginal humidity levels will accompany the heat, which is about average for mid-August. Lows at night will only drop to the low 80s. Scattered storms should pick back up Friday through the weekend as humidity climbs. The increased clouds and rain chances will limit highs to the mid 90s Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.