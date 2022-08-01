13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Monday morning, August 1, 2022

LAS VEGAS — Muggy weather continues, keeping scattered storms over the mountains and isolated storms in the valley during the daytime heat. We start in the 70s and low 80s this morning with more sun than clouds. Highs reach the mid 90s today as clouds increase from nearby thundershowers, and the chance a storm soaks parts of the valley is about 30% between lunch and dinner. Gusty winds, locally heavy rain, and lightning are all threats, but generally speaking, the activity today and tomorrow should be more sparse than the last week. The chance on Tuesday is a little lower, at only 20% in the valley. After nighttime lows in the low 80s, highs reach the upper 90s Tuesday as the humidity lingers. A push back to 102°-103° is here Wednesday and Thursday, with only 10% daytime rain chances as the humidity dips a bit. The models suggest an unsettled start to August as mugginess surges back to Southern Nevada and delivers a 30% chance of thundershowers to the forecast Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, keeping highs in the mid 90s with more clouds than sun.