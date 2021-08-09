13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Monday morning, Aug. 9, 2021

LAS VEGAS —It's clear and in the 80s at daybreak, with low 90s by 9 a.m. and 100 by noon. Afternoon highs hit 106° today with sunshine mixing with light smoke at times (not as bad as this past Saturday). Southwest gusts hit 25 mph today. An increase in humidity starts Tuesday and valley rain chances pick up to 20% as a result. Low rain chance continue the rest of the week, but will be isolated at best in Las Vegas through Saturday. Highs dip to 102° on Tuesday and Wednesday before increasing to 105° Thursday and 107° Friday. Scattered downpours look more likely Sunday and Monday. Highs will range from 105° Saturday to 102° Sunday. Nighttimes lows will be in the low and mid 80s during this stretch.