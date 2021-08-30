13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Monday morning, Aug. 30, 2021

LAS VEGAS —Starting in the 80s with partly cloudy and dry conditions. The Heat Warning continues this afternoon as highs hit 105° in Las Vegas with rain chances climbing to 20% and south winds at 10-20 mph. Higher rain and storm chances are expected across southern Clark County and Arizona. Lows tonight only drop to the mid 80s as a small rain chance continues in Las Vegas. Tuesday and Wednesday deliver mostly cloudy and humid conditions with 40% chances for rain and storms each day. Highs should be limited to the upper 90s as a result. Thurdsay lingers in the upper 90s with a small 10% rain chance, but sunny weather drives highs back near 100° Friday through next weekend.