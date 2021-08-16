13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Monday morning, Aug. 16, 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —Strong high pressure has kept skies over Clark County low in instability in moisture, limiting storm chances this week. We'll still have a 10% chance of an isolated storm making its way to the mountains of Clark County, but it isn't likely. We'll see temperatres ranging near 108° today for Las Vegas which is well above average for this time of year. An Excessive Heat Warning is in place for areas like Western Clark and Southern Nye Counties until 8 p.m. tonight with temperatures rangning 105°-110° in Pahrump and Barstow and 120°-123° in Death Valley National Park. Temperatures hit 106° Tuesday under mostly sunny skies before a slight cool down will bring temperatures back into the low 100s and upper 90s Wednesday through Sunday. Storm chances range around 10% Tuesday through Thursday before we dry out completely.