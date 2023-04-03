13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Monday morning, April 3, 2023

LAS VEGAS — Damaging winds are possible for many parts of Las Vegas this morning, and a wind advisory continues today and tonight. Morning gusts may hit 60-65 mph from the west valley (Summerlin West) to the southwest valley (Rhodes Ranch, Mountain's Edge) to the south valley (Southern Highlands, Anthem). Gusts may hit 50-55 mph in Silverado Ranch and Green Valley Ranch. Gusts will be closer to 45 mph across the rest of the valley. Temperatures will hover from the mid 50s this morning to near 60° at midday as morning sun gives way to clouds this afternoon through tonight, along with a small 10% shower chance. Gusts tonight could hit 45 mph as temperatures fall to near 40°. Tuesday is still windy, with gusts around 40 mph from the northwest keeping highs in the upper 50s despite mostly sunny weather. Wednesday starts in the upper 30s and finishes in the upper 50s again, as sunshine continues and winds diminish to 10-20 mph. We'll warm up Thursday (upper 60s) and even more so on Friday (mid 70s) as mostly sunny weather and gusts of 10-20 mph continue. The first 80s of the year show up this weekend and last into at least the middle of next week. Typically we see our first 80° weather in mid-March, but it can happen as early as February and as late as April.