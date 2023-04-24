13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Monday morning, April 24, 2023

LAS VEGAS — A bit breezy this morning (east winds 10-20 mph) as we start in the 60s and low 70s with a partly cloudy sky. Sunshine the rest of the day will lift highs to the upper 80s, although west afternoon winds will reach 15-25 mph. A cold front comes through tonight, delivering northwest winds at 10-20 mph and lows in the low 60s. North winds at 20-30 mph develop for Tuesday, dropping highs to the low 80s with sunny weather. Tuesday gusts will reach 45 mph down the Colorado River valley in Laughlin, and 35 mph on Wednesday. Here in Las Vegas, lingering northeast gusts of 15-25 mph on Wednesday while highs climb to the mid 80s. Low 90s with a bit less wind Thursday and Friday, then a stretch of mid 90s this weekend through early next week before a drop back to the 80s starting Tuesday. No rain chances are in the forecast this week, but pollen levels remain very high with ragweed, olive, and grass pollen causing most of the issues. The UV index remains very high, so remember to use sunscreen and keep a hat handy; a sunburn can happen in just 15 minutes this time of year.