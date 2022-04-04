13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Monday morning, Apr. 4, 2022

LAS VEGAS —Mild this morning as we climb through the 60s with sunshine and calm conditions. This afternoon delivers mid 80s, sunshine, and northwest winds at 10-20 mph. Breezy conditions this evening and tonight with lows in the low 60s after midnight. Up to 90° Tuesday with sunshine and northwest winds gusting to 30 mph in the afternoon. A drop to near 80° Wednesday with sunshine and northeast gusts to 25 mph. Low 80s on Thursday with sunshine and northeast gusts to 20 mph. Upper 80s and low 90s Friday and Saturday, with partly cloudy weather moving in this weekend. Saturday and Sunday deliver 25 mph gusts from the southwest, with highs dropping to the mid 80s Sunday. Lows will be in the low 60s this week through this weekend. The potential for a big cool down early next week, with highs dropping to the upper 60s or low 70s Monday through Thursday, although that change in the weather pattern is not yet set in stone.