13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Monday morning, Apr. 25, 2022

LAS VEGAS —Monday starts in the 50s & 60s with sunshine and some northeast 5-15 mph breezes in parts of the valley. Highs reach near 80° this afternoon when northeast winds reach 10-20 mph as high clouds accompany the sunshine. Lows tonight drop to near 60° under a partly cloudy sky. Tuesday and Wednesday will be borderline windy (southwest gusts 25 mph) and warmer, with highs near 90°. Thick high clouds Tuesday will give way to more sunshine Wednesday. Thursday looks very windy, with southwest gusts to 40 mph causing some blowing dust, alongside highs in the mid 80s. Friday and this weekend look nice, albeit a bit breezy, with highs climbing from the mid 80s to near 90° over those three afternoons as sunshine rules. Lows will be in the 60s Tuesday and Wednesday nights, drop to the 50s Thursday night, and then hover in the low 60s Friday night through next week.