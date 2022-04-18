13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Monday morning, Apr. 18, 2022

LAS VEGAS —Plenty of wind in the forecast this week, especially Tuesday. Mostly sunny and in the 60s this Monday morning with southwest breezes picking up after 10 a.m. and gusting to 30 mph this afternoon, when highs reach the upper 80s to near 90° and the sky turns partly cloudy. Southwest gusts to 30 mph continue tonight, so it will be mild, with lows in the upper 60s. Tuesday looks very windy, with southwest gusts to 50 mph in the valley kicking up some dust, elevating the fire danger, delivering crosswinds on the roads, and causing spotty power outages. Wind aside, highs on Tuesday afternoon will be in the mid 80s under a partly cloudy sky. Wednesday looks mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s and southwest gusts to 30 mph. Thursday could deliver stronger winds, with southwest gusts to 40 mph and highs near 80°. Friday and Saturday look partly cloudy, and each day has a 10% chance of a shower. Southwest gusts to 30 mph on Friday will likely shift from the northwest by the end of the day, and north gusts to 20 mph linger this weekend. Highs will be in the 70s on Friday and Saturday before climbing back to the low 80s on Sunday, with a stretch of warmer weather (near 90°) returning next week. Nighttime lows will range from the mid 50s to near 60° most of this upcoming week.