13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Monday morning, Apr. 11, 2022

LAS VEGAS —Southwest gusts will hit 50-75 mph this afternoon, causing blowing dust, poor visibility, spotty power outages, strong crosswinds, and blowing debris. A High Wind Warning is in place from 11 a.m. to 3 a.m. Temperatures start in the 50s and 60s with a mostly sunny sky, and daytime highs reach the upper 70s. Northwest winds after midnight will still gust to 45 mph, with lows in the upper 40s. Northwest gusts to 30 mph continue Tuesday, with much cooler afternoon highs in the low 60s. We'll be either side of 40° early Wednesday morning, which is quite cool for April. Wednesday afternoon delivers upper 60s, a mostly sunny sky, and south breezes at 10-20 mph. Thursday is breezy (southwest gusts 25 mph) and in the mid 70s, with near 80° highs Friday and Saturday as southwest gusts blow at 25 mph and 35 mph, respectively. North gusts to 25 mph on Sunday with sunshine and highs in the upper 70s.