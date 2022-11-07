13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Monday midday, November 7, 2022

LAS VEGAS — Las Vegas looks partly-to-mostly cloudy (but dry) this afternoon as temperatures hover in the low 70s and southwest gusts hit 35 mph. It remains mostly cloudy tonight as 25 mph southwest gusts linger. There's a full moon tonight (known as the beaver moon) and a total lunar eclipse from 2:16 a.m. to 3:42 a.m., but clouds are expected to partially block the view across Southern Nevada. Gusts pick up to 40 mph on Tuesday afternoon from the south, with mostly cloudy conditions and highs in the mid and upper 60s. Election Day (polls open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.) delivers the chance for valley rain showers and mountain snow showers, increasing from a 30% chance in the morning to a 50% chance in the afternoon, then a 70% chance in the evening and overnight time frame. Showers are expected to linger into Wednesday morning. Snow levels will drop to around 6,000 feet with this system, and 8"-16" of snow is expected above 7,000 feet with gusts up to 55 mph between Tuesday morning and Wednesday afternoon. In Las Vegas, more than 0.25" of rain could fall. Less wind (gusts under 15 mph from the northeast) develops Thursday, Friday, and into next weekend. Mostly sunny and dry conditions are here during that stretch, although it looks cooler than average with upper 50s and low 60s for afternoon highs. Lows at night will be in the upper 30s and low 40s due to the calm and clear sky.