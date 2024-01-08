13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Monday, January 8, 2024

LAS VEGAS — Cold northwest winds continue today, as Monday morning gusts of 35 mph make temperatures in the 30s feel like the 20s. Sunshine is expected all day, with highs near 50° and gusts closer to 25 mph this afternoon. Late night lows fall to 32° as winds remain under 10 mph. Tuesday starts near freezing with a mostly sunny sky, but clouds increase in the afternoon and limit highs to the low 50s. Daytime breezes tomorrow look light at 5-10 mph. Wednesday sees another cold morning in the low 30s, and breezes increase to 15-20 mph in the afternoon as a cold front approaches and brings a 20% chance of spotty showers. Highs will reach the low 50s, but evening winds from the northwest will drop readings to the low 30s. While the moisture will be limited and no accumulation is expected, raindrops may switch to snowflakes after dark on Wednesday. Thursday looks breezy (northwest 15-20 mph) with 30s in the morning giving way to a chilly day near 50° as the sky turns mostly sunny. Breezes Friday through the weekend won't be too bad, at 5-15 mph, but it remains chilly. Each of those mornings begins in the low and mid 30s, with daytime highs in the low-to-mid 50s despite a mix of clouds and partial sun.