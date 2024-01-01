13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Monday, January 1, 2023

LAS VEGAS — 2024 begins with a couple of dry and pleasant days, but a couple rounds of rain (and mountain snow) are expected as the week wears on. Monday starts in the 40s in Las Vegas with a partly cloudy sky and calm conditions. Highs reach 60° this afternoon, which is a few degrees above-average for January 1st. The sky clears this evening and tonight, allowing temperatures to drop to the low 40s. Tuesday starts with sunshine and finishes with a mostly cloudy sky and a 10% chance of evening sprinkles. Highs are back near 60°, but will drop below-average to the mid 50s Wednesday through Saturday as a series of weather systems crosses the western United States. A round of rain (60% chance in Las Vegas, amounts near 0.10") on Wednesday lingers Wednesday night. Lows fall to the upper 30s Wednesday night through the weekend. A stray shower Thursday can't be ruled out, but the chance is slim at 10% as northwest breezes blow at 10-15 mph behind a morning cold front. Friday looks mostly sunny but another round of showers arrives Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning, with amounts around 0.05" in Las Vegas. Winds will be a bit stronger with this system, with gusts of 25 mph Saturday (southwest) and Sunday (northwest). Highs will barely reach 50° Sunday into early next week, with nighttime lows in the mid 30s, so winter is not done with Southern Nevada yet!