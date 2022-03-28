13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Monday evening, Mar. 28, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms develop Monday evening with wind gusts up to 50 mph possible across southern Nevada as the Wind Advisory continues through dinner time. Rain is expected for the valley, but a Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect above 6000 feet from 2 p.m. Monday until 5 a.m. Tuesday with 4" to 6" of snow forecast for the Spring Mountains, along with 50 mph wind gusts, making travel difficult and dangerous for the higher elevations. Shower and storm chances continue through midnight with the radar and wind speeds settling down overnight into Tuesday morning. Partly cloudy skies linger for the first half of Tuesday with lows in the low 50s and highs in the low 70s. Scattered shower chances develop again around lunch time Tuesday, with hit or miss showers clearing out after sunset as the storm system moves on. The rest of the week features calmer wind under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with highs climbing back to the upper 70s Wednesday and Thursday and low 80s Friday through the beginning of next week.