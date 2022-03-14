13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Monday evening, Mar. 14, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —Highs in the 70s hold this week with rounds of breezy wind off an on through the weekend. Monday night looks calm and mostly clear with dinner time temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s. Lows start in the 50s each morning this week with highs climbing to the upper 70s near 80º Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons under a mix of sun and clouds. A weak system mixes up the breeze a bit midweek with gusts near 25-30 mph dropping highs to the low 70s under a partly cloudy sky by Thursday. We're back to sunshine and calmer wind Friday with highs in the mid to upper 70s. We're close to 80º again Saturday with our next system moving through, this picks up the gusty wind once again and drops temps back near 70º with an isolated rain chance.