LAS VEGAS — Monsoon mugginess delivered scattered thunderstorms on Monday afternoon, and flash flooding had been observed in the east and northeast parts of Las Vegas, alongside minor flooding in the southwest part of town. Storms with localized downpours, lightning, and gusty winds. Afternoon highs in the mid 90s quickly cooled to the mid 80s as the rain fell. A 40% chance for passing showers and thundershowers lingers this evening, then diminishes tonight as lows drop to the mid 80s. Highs are back near 100° Tuesday as storm chances return to 40% in the afternoon humidity. Storm chances drop to 20% on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday as highs warm to 102°-103° with lingering humidity and a mix of clouds and sun. The trend continues into the weekend, but only 10% storm chances this weekend, mostly sunny conditions, and hotter highs around 105° each afternoon.

To beat the heat, shift outdoor activities to between 5:00 a.m. and 9:00 a.m. or wait until after 7pm to avoid direct sunshine; sun set is near 8:00 p.m. but it doesn't get dark until after 8:30 p.m. When working or exercising outside remember to drink extra water, seek shade, and wear lightweight, light-colored clothing with a hat and sunscreen. Avoid excess caffeine and alcohol. Keep a close eye on pets to make sure they are drinking plenty of water. It's important to watch those vulnerable to the intense heat, including young kids, the elderly, and people with health issues that make them prone to heat illness.