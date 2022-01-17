Watch
13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Monday evening, Jan. 17, 2022

The January 17, 2022 evening weather forecast for Las Vegas.
Posted at 3:27 PM, Jan 17, 2022
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —After a mostly sunny and mild Monday, a quick weather system spreads cloud cover across the region Monday night with a slight chance for rain Tuesday morning before clearing out and allowing sunny skies and seasonal temperatures to settle in for the rest of the week. Clouds will increase after sunset Monday with temps in the 50s through dinner time and overnight lows in the mid 40s ahead of sunrise Tuesday. A 20-30% rain chance develops by sunrise Tuesday, with the possibility for scattered showers around southern Nevada and northwest Arizona through midday. The system moves on by Tuesday afternoon, with cloud cover clearing and highs making it back near 60º. Lows linger in the low 40s with highs in the low 60s under a mostly sunny sky for the rest of the week.

