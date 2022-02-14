13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Monday evening, Feb. 14, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —We capped off a very warm weekend with a mild Monday, calm wind and increasing clouds are expected for Valentine's date plans with dinner time temperatures in the 60s. Big changes arrive overnight into Tuesday as an approaching cold front brings gusty wind and cooler temps by Tuesday morning and a chance for rain by Tuesday afternoon. A Wind Advisory goes into effect at 7 a.m. Tuesday lasting through 7 p.m. with southwest winds 25-35 mph and gusts up to 50 mph possible across the region. Blowing dust and debris will make travel difficult and dangerous and broken tree limbs could lead to power outages. A 30% rain chance develops after lunch time Tuesday with scattered showers possible across southern Nevada and snow in the mountains. Chances wrap up late Tuesday night as cooler, drier air filters in behind the front. We're back to sunny skies Wednesday with breezy winds tapering off, gusts should stay under 30 mph Wednesday and under 25 mph Thursday before calming into the weekend. Temperatures fall closer to seasonal average this week with lows in the low 40s and highs in the low to mid 60s from Tuesday through the end of the week. Milder temps return this weekend with partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 60s Saturday and Sunday.