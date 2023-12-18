13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Monday, December 18, 2023

LAS VEGAS — Mostly cloudy today, with wake-up temperatures in the upper 40s giving way to another mild afternoon in the low 60s. There's a 10% to 20% chance of a few light showers today through Tuesday and Wednesday as a weather system moves down the California coast. Highs in Las Vegas remain in the low 60s through Thursday, with nighttime lows in the upper 40s. Rain chances in Southern Nevada climb to 60% Thursday through Friday (59°) as the storm pivots across Southern California into Arizona. We think Las Vegas catches around 0.25" of rain those two days, making for slippery streets. Snow levels will be high, around 7,000 feet, so snowfall amounts in the Spring Mountains don't look very heavy at this time. Saturday (59°) sees another push of energy, this time from the north, so colder air is the trend as we approach Christmas. Snow showers as low as 4,000 feet are expected in the Spring Mountains on Saturday. Mostly sunny weather returns Christmas Eve Day (Sunday) and sticks around from Christmas Day (Monday) through at least the middle of next week. Highs drop from the mid 50s on Sunday to the low 50s on Monday and Tuesday, with mid 50s next Wednesday. Lows fall to the upper 30s Saturday night through Tuesday night, so it will definitely feel more like Christmas by the time the holiday arrives.