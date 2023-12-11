13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Monday, December 11, 2023

LAS VEGAS — Las Vegas starts in the mid 30s to low 40s this Monday morning. High clouds filter the sun as afternoon temperatures hover in the low 60s. Tonight drops to the low 40s under a partly cloudy sky. Calm conditions continue Tuesday as highs reach the low 60s and sunshine increases. North winds at 20 mph on Wednesday as low pressure forms near the Four Corners. Las Vegas sees sunshine and highs in the low 60s along with Wednesday's chilly breezes. Sunshine and highs near 60° on Thursday as 15 mph gusts linger. A mix of clouds and partial sun Friday through the upcoming weekend as highs remain above-average for December in the mid 60s. Lows at night and early in the morning will be in the low 40s near The Strip but upper 30s in our colder neighborhoods.