13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Monday, August 7, 2023

LAS VEGAS — Back-to-school weather is sunny and mild this morning, in the 80s with a south breeze favoring the south side of the Las Vegas valley. A hot and breezy day is ahead as highs reach 106° and southwest gusts reach 30 mph. Lingering evening breezes while readings fall through the 90s. Lows drop to the upper 70s late tonight.

Tuesday is similarly breezy with sunshine and highs near 103°. Scattered monsoon storm chances develop Wednesday (30%), Thursday (40%), and Friday (30%) before a dry weekend. Highs will be limited to around 100° Wednesday through Friday as clouds and humidity increase alongside the spotty downpours.

A mostly sunny, dry pattern returns for the weekend. Las Vegas sees highs at 102° Saturday and 105° Sunday, with less wind. A ridge of high pressure covers the Desert Southwest next week, so mid-August highs will be near 110° with nighttime lows in the mid 80s.

To beat the August heat, shift outdoor activities before 10:00 a.m. or after 6:00 p.m. to avoid the direct sun and warmest temperatures. When outside, remember to drink plenty of water, seek shade, and wear lightweight, light-colored clothing with a hat and sunscreen. Avoid excess caffeine and alcohol. Watch those vulnerable to intense heat, including young kids, the elderly, and people with health issues or medication that make them prone to heat illness. Keep an eye on pets and make sure they have fresh water and aren't overexerting themselves. The UV index remains very high, so remember to use sunscreen and keep a hat handy; a sunburn can happen in just 15 minutes this time of year from late morning through mid-afternoon.