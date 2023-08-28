13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Monday, August 28, 2023

LAS VEGAS — The heat is on as we start the week. Readings start in the 80s, hit the 90s by 9 a.m., 100° around noon, and reach highs around 106° by 3 p.m. An Excessive Heat Warning is in place today and tomorrow for Lake Mead, Boulder City, and the Colorado River Valley. Southwest gusts pick up Tuesday (25 mph) and beyond, reaching 30-35 mph Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Highs reach 108° Tuesday and Wednesday. Spotty thundershower chances are expected Thursday (20%), Friday (30%), and Saturday (20%) as monsoon moisture surges north. Highs will drop from 102° Thursday to the mid 90s on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Lows at night will be in the low 80s this week and drop to the 70s this weekend.

To beat the late summer heat early this week, avoid direct sun and the day's warmest temperatures, generally between 10:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. When outside, remember to drink plenty of water, seek shade, and wear lightweight, light-colored clothing with a hat and sunscreen. Avoid excess caffeine and alcohol. Watch those vulnerable to intense heat, including young kids, the elderly, and people with health issues or medication that make them prone to heat illness. Keep an eye on pets and make sure they have fresh water and aren't overexerting themselves. The UV index remains very high, so remember to use sunscreen and keep a hat handy; a sunburn can happen in just 15 minutes this time of year from late morning through mid-afternoon.