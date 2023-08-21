13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Monday, August 21, 2023

LAS VEGAS — Rain is still falling in the Spring Mountains and Pahrump this morning, where Flash Flood Warnings are in place at sunrise due to ongoing flooding. Strong wind from Sunday night has begun to weaken; south gusts to 25 mph are in the forecast in Las Vegas through the day. Passing showers may briefly dampen the roads around Las Vegas this morning through midday (30% chance) and a stray storm approaching from the east this afternoon or evening can't be ruled out (only a 10% chance). It's muggy with a mix of clouds and sun today; temperatures are in the low 70s early, and afternoon highs will be limited to the mid 80s.

The humidity in the wake of Hilary is slow to thin out this week, so Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday still include pop-up rain chances between 20% and 40%. Highs climb to the upper 80s Tuesday, mid 90s Wednesday through Friday, and 100° this weekend. Saturday and Sunday see mostly sunny, dry conditions.