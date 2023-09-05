13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Monday afternoon, September 4, 2023

LAS VEGAS — Dry weather continues the next several days in Southern Nevada. Labor Day afternoon delivered sunshine and highs in the upper 80s to Las Vegas, with some neighborhoods seeing low 90s. We'll drop through the 80s quickly this evening, with mid 70s by midnight and lows late falling to the mid 60s in cooler neighborhoods and low 70s at the airport. Tuesday brings sunshine and afternoon highs in the low 90s, as well as light winds under 15 mph. A warming trend to the mid 90s Wednesday and Thursday as mostly sunny and dry weather prevails. We'll heat up near 100° Friday through the weekend and that warmth will last into early next week. An uptick in atmospheric moisture may produce a 10% rain chance Sunday and Monday, but right now it doesn't look like much. Nighttime lows will continue to drop to the low 70s near The Strip and the 60s in cooler neighborhoods through mid-week, but we'll climb several degrees by the weekend and early next week.