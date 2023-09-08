13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Friday, September 8, 2023

LAS VEGAS — Another warm-up today; after starting in the 70s we'll heat up to 101° this afternoon. Highs remain at 100°-102° this weekend. Nighttime lows drop to the upper 70s the next several nights. Daytime gusts reach 25 mph Friday, and 20 mph this weekend and much of next week. Spotty downpours may get going in the mountains as early as Sunday afternoon, and valley rain chances will begin Monday. Downpours on Monday and Tuesday around Las Vegas will be spotty - the chance is 20% - but pockets of heavy rain can't be ruled out, so we'll watch the flooding threat closely. Highs dip from the upper 90s Monday to the low 90s Tuesday and Wednesday as a result of increased clouds and humidity.