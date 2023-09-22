13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Friday, September 22, 2023

LAS VEGAS — Temperatures have dropped to the low 60s in parts of Las Vegas. Expect increasing clouds today with highs in the mid 80s and gusts only at 15-20 mph. Mostly cloudy tonight and Saturday morning with a 10% chance for light showers and temperatures dropping to the upper 60s. Sunshine is back Saturday afternoon, so we'll rebound to the mid 80s. We'll climb to low 90s Sunday with full sun, and remain there next week as the storm track stays well north of us in the Pacific Northwest. Lows at night in Las Vegas will drop to the mid and upper 60s for the next week. A cool down may develop next weekend as the calendar flips to October.