13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Friday, October 6, 2023

LAS VEGAS — Friday starts in the 60s with calm and clear conditions. We're back to the low 90s this afternoon for the first time in a week, as sunshine and northeast breezes at 10-20 mph continue across Southern Nevada. This evening drops from the 80s into the 70s after 9 p.m. with late night lows in the upper 60s. Low 90s are here through the weekend with lighter wind and mostly sunny weather. Low 90s linger early next week, while clouds increase a bit Monday and Tuesday as a weather system moves across the Pacific Northwest and the Great Basin. We'll drop to the mid 80s Wednesday and low 80s Thursday as a result. Breezes will increase in Southern Nevada Tuesday and Thursday, but no rain is expected.