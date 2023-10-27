13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Friday, October 27, 2023

LAS VEGAS — It's in the upper 50s early this morning with mostly sunny and calm conditions. High clouds thicken as the day wears on and highs reach the mid 70s alongside south breezes at 10-15 mph. Friday evening drops through the 60s with overnight lows in the low 50s under a clear and calm sky. Saturday morning remains calm, but north gusts increase to 20 mph in the afternoon, 25 mph in the evening, and 35 mph overnight. After starting in the low 50s, Saturday highs reach the low 70s with plenty of sunshine. We'll drop to the upper 40s Saturday night while those strong north winds blow. Sunday morning starts in the upper 40s with north gusts up to 45 mph in Las Vegas and 60 mph around Lake Mead and the Colorado River valley! North gusts to 35 mph Sunday afternoon as highs struggle to reach the mid 60s despite sunshine. Sunday will be the coolest day in Southern Nevada since early May. Monday sees lingering northeast winds at 10-20 mph, sunshine, and temperatures that start in the 40s and finish in the mid 60s. Halloween is Tuesday, and highs reach 70° with a mostly sunny sky and daytime northeast breezes at 10-15 mph. Trick-or-treat temperatures will dip from the mid 60s at sunset at 6:00 p.m. to the upper 50s by 9:00 p.m., with lows in the upper 40s late Tuesday night. Low 70s are in the forecast through the middle of next week.