13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Friday, October 13, 2023

LAS VEGAS — Less wind today as cooler-than-average temperatures continue. Readings fall to the 50s this morning with a partly cloudy sky. Expect thicker high clouds as highs return to the mid 70s with gusts limited to 15 mph today. Lows tonight drop back to the 50s around Las Vegas as clouds quickly clear. Highs return to the low 80s Saturday and mid 80s Sunday. A stretch of upper 80s to near 90° is expected Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, with mid 80s afterwards. Lows in the low 60s Saturday night go up a bit to the mid 60s through next week.