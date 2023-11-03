13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Friday, November 3, 2023

LAS VEGAS — We're in the 40s and 50s this morning and highs return to the mid 70s this afternoon with a mostly sunny sky and calm winds. Thicker clouds are in the forecast at times this weekend but highs will still reach the upper 70s. Lows at night drop to the 50s through the weekend. We "fall back" Saturday night, gaining an hour of sleep, but sunrise shifts to 6:07 a.m. and sunset to 4:40 p.m. on Sunday as we return to Pacific Standard Time. No rain chances over the next seven days. A round of southwest breezes Monday and Tuesday as we return to the upper 70s and mid 70s, respectively. Mild breezes give way to north winds on Wednesday and Thursday, and we expect to drop to the 60s for highs those days.