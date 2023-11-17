13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Friday, November 17, 2023

LAS VEGAS — Partly cloudy and a bit hazy today, with upper 40s and 50s as Las Vegas wakes up. Today looks dry with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. A stray shower is possible Friday night through Saturday afternoon (30%) but it won't be a washout and many areas will remain dry as the bulk of the rain remains across Arizona. We still think Saturday night is dry but chilly (mid 50s) for the Las Vegas Grand Prix. Sunday sees significant north winds, with gusts of 40 mph in Las Vegas in the wake of a cold front keeping highs in the mid 60s. There's a 10% chance of rain Sunday morning, although most of the moisture remains in Utah. Nighttime lows cool to the 40s in Las Vegas Sunday night through next week. Monday see north gusts of 20 mph, which keeps highs in the mid 60s with sunshine. Daytime highs stay in the mid 60s through next week, so it will be seasonably cool for Thanksgiving.