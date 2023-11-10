13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Friday, November 10, 2023

LAS VEGAS — It's in the 40s this morning in Las Vegas, and upper 30s in a few spots. Sun gives way to partly cloudy weather today as highs only reach the mid 60s. It should be calm the next few days (for the first time all week). Veterans Day on Saturday starts in the 40s and 50s before climbing to the upper 60s with sunshine. Saturday night through Sunday morning looks chilly, back down to the 40s and 50s. Sunday's high hits 71° with a mostly sunny sky. Changes next week as the storm track moves our way. We're watching rain chances Wednesday (30%), Thursday (50%), Friday (40%), and Saturday morning (20%). Rainfall may approach or exceed 0.50" in Las Vegas, primarily from Thursday through Friday night. Highs drop from the low 70s early in the week to the mid 60s Thursday through the weekend. The mountains can expect their first widespread snow of the season, especially Thursday and Friday, so travel up the recently-opened Spring Mountains highways will be slick.