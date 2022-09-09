13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Friday morning, September 9, 2022

LAS VEGAS — Dust that blew in Thursday evening from storms in Arizona is still hanging around Las Vegas this Friday morning, delivering "very unhealthy" air quality. It's in the mid 80s this morning, and highs will be limited to the mid 90s this afternoon as mostly cloudy conditions accompany south winds at 15 to 25 mph. While there is a small chance for a shower or thundershower, it's only 20% in the valley. Mountains storms will drift west, away from Las Vegas. An influx of humidity Friday night and Saturday as the remnants of Hurricane Kay push north into the Desert Southwest. There's a 50% chance of showers and thundershowers late Friday night through Saturday, alongside mostly cloudy conditions and highs only in the mid 80s (our coolest day in nearly three months). Sunday heats up to the low 90s as partly cloudy conditions return, although humidity may trip off a few spotty afternoon thundershowers (30% chance). Low to mid 90s continue next week, with isolated storm chances each day, to the tune of 20% to 30%. Nighttime and early morning lows will be more comfortable, in the mid and upper 70s for the foreseeable future, which also means nicer conditions outside in the morning.