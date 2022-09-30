Watch Now
13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Friday morning, September 30, 2022

Sunny and warm and breezy this afternoon.
Posted at 5:11 AM, Sep 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-30 08:11:43-04

LAS VEGAS — Sunny this morning with sunrise temperatures in the mid and upper 70s with calm conditions. A quick warm-up through the 80s after 8:30 a.m. with 90° by 11 a.m. and highs in the mid 90s by 3:00 p.m. Southwest winds will blow at 15-20 mph this afternoon into the early evening, when we drop back into the 80s. Nighttime lows will dip to the mid 70s. Highs hover in the low and mid 90s this weekend and next week. Winds will stay below 15 mph each day. There's a small chance on Sunday and Monday that a stray thundershower develops in the afternoon over the mountains. Nighttime lows remain in the low 70s during this dry, calm stretch of weather.

