13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Friday morning, September 16, 2022

LAS VEGAS — It's a cool early morning in the mid 60s to low 70s around the Las Vegas valley. Expect 80s by 10 a.m. and low 90s this afternoon with mostly sunny conditions and light southeast breezes at 5-15 mph. This evening dips through the 80s and into the 70s after 10 p.m. Highs hover in the low 90s with sunshine through the weekend into early next week on Monday. Low humidity will keep storm chances away for the next week. Wind will be noticeable starting Saturday as gusts hit 25 mph, and increase to 30 mph on Sunday. Daytime gusts linger around 25 mph the first half of next week on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. Lows late at night and early in the morning will dip to the upper 60s to near 70° during this stretch.