13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Friday morning, Sep. 3, 2021

LAS VEGAS —It's sunny and calm and in the 70s at sunrise. We'll push through the 80s this morning and afternoon highs reach the upper 90s as southwest winds blow up to 20 mph. We'll dip through the 80s this evening and enjoy overnight lows in the upper 70s. We heat up to 101° Saturday and reach 105° Sunday with 107° on Labor Day Monday and 106° on Tuesday. The dry, hot air will give way to just enough humidity on Wednesday to mention a small (10%) valley rain chance as highs reach 104°. Rain chances reach 20% on Thursday and that increase in clouds should limit highs to 101°. Nighttime lows will be in the low 80s over the weekend through the middle of next week.