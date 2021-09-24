13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Friday morning, Sep. 24, 2021

LAS VEGAS —Temperatures climb from the upper 70s early this morning to the mid 90s this afternoon with continued smoky sunshine and light breezes at 5-15 mph. Friday evening will drop through the 80s with lows late tonight in the low 70s. It looks warm (in the mid 90s) on Saturday as haze clears by afternoon and winds stay light. Sunday looks mostly cloudy and that should keep highs near 91°. There are some small 10% rain chances each weekend afternoon in Las Vegas, and they're 20% up in the mountains, but we expect the majority of the monsoon action to remain south of Las Vegas. Warm temperatures in the low 90s linger on Monday and Tuesday with a mostly sunny sky. Southwest winds up to 30 mph on Tuesday are expected before a drop to the mid 80s arrives on Wednesday and Thursday. Nighttime lows will be in the low 70s through Monday night, with 60s Tuesday night and beyond.