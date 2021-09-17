13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Friday morning, Sep. 17, 2021

LAS VEGAS —It's in the 70s this morning with calm conditions, but clouds will increase and deliver isolated showers and thundershowers today, tonight, and tomorrow morning. South winds at 15-25 mph this afternoon as highs reach the mid 90s. Downpours should remain isolated today and this evening, but will turn scattered tonight as low temperatures drop to the mid 70s. Saturday morning sees isolated showers and thundershowers, but we'll dry out by midday with afternoon southwest gusts at 15-25 mph and highs in the low 90s. Sunday looks sunny and breezy again (southwest gusts to 25 mph) with highs in the low and mid 90s. A cold front early Monday delivers northeast gusts to 20 mph and limit highs in the low 90s. We should see cooler temperatures in the 60s starting Monday night. Tuesday will climb to the low 90s with northeast gusts to 20 mph and continued sunshine. Wednesday and Thursday will warm to the upper 90s but the early mornings will still be comfortable, in the 70s.