13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Friday morning, October 21, 2022

LAS VEGAS — It's been a long stretch of pleasant weather in Las Vegas, with cool mornings and warm afternoons alongside calm conditions. A few high clouds slide by Las Vegas this morning but sunshine rules the rest of the day. We start in the upper 50s and low 60s but finish back in the mid 80s, likely for the final time this year! We dip into the 70s this evening with lows in the low 60s after midnight through early Saturday morning. It will be partly cloudy tomorrow with highs in the low 80s, but the main weather story will be the very strong southwest winds. Gusts will increase from 30 mph Saturday morning to 50 mph Saturday afternoon and evening, leading to blowing dust and strong crosswinds for high profile vehicles. There's a 20% chance for a shower Saturday afternoon and Saturday night as the cold front swings across Southern Nevada, although the bulk of the moisture with this system will remain in Northern Nevada and Utah. Winds will shift to the north by Sunday morning, limited to 10-20 mph as we wake up to temperatures in the mid 50s. North gusts hit 25 mph Sunday afternoon, keeping highs in the 60s for the first time since early May. Expect lingering north breezes at 15-25 mph on Monday with wake up temperatures in the upper 40s and afternoon highs in the upper 60s. Nighttime temperatures in the low 50s with afternoon highs in the low and mid 70s are expected most of next week. Another round of breezes will arrive Wednesday into Thursday with another cold front.