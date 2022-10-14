13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Friday morning, October 14, 2022

LAS VEGAS — Sunny and calm as we wake to temperatures in the upper 50s to mid 60s early this morning. We'll warm to the 80s by 11 a.m. with afternoon highs near 90° for the final time this year. Evening temperatures drop through the 80s to the 70s by 10 p.m., and Saturday morning lows will drop back to the low and mid 60s. Scattered showers and thundershowers will approach Las Vegas from the east between late Saturday afternoon and Saturday evening as a weather system moves south of Nevada. The chance for rain in Las Vegas is 30%, but it's 40% in Boulder City and Primm, and 60% in Laughlin and Searchlight. Highs drop from the mid 80s Saturday to the low 80s Sunday as that system crosses the Desert Southwest. Any showers should shift east late Saturday night. Another batch of small rain chances returns Thursday and Friday of next week, and at the very least, increased clouds should keep highs in the low and mid 80s during that stretch.